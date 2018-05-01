Facebook to allow users to clear browsing history with new feature

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on stage during a town hall at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS

Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday the social network is building a new privacy control called “clear history” to allow users to delete browsing history.

Zuckerberg, in a post on his Facebook account, said he will discuss the feature at Facebook’s annual F8 conference which begins today.

“This feature will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from your account, and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward,” the company said in a separate blog post.

Guests enter to atttend Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote speech at Facebook Inc’s annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS

Zuckerberg compared the new tool to the option of clearing cookies in a browser, which he said can make parts of the user experience worse as users may have to reconfigure things.

Facebook said it will take a few months to build the update, adding the company will work with privacy advocates, academics, policymakers and regulators to get their input on the new approach.

Tech companies are under intense scrutiny about how they protect customer data after Facebook was embroiled in a huge scandal where millions of users’ data were improperly accessed by a political consultancy.

“One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn’t have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data,” Zuckerberg wrote.

REUTERS


Published in SCIENCE

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

See Also

Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals

April 26, 2018 10:50 am

Privacy fears weigh on Facebook with earnings ahead

April 25, 2018 11:55 am

Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

April 24, 2018 2:43 pm

British lawmakers to grill man at centre of Facebook scandal

April 24, 2018 10:36 am

Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law

April 18, 2018 11:10 am

Facebook confirms it collects data beyond users

April 17, 2018 10:13 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 30 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.