Apple decreases price of USB-C-to-Lightning cable

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Apple has quietly decreased the price of its USB-C-to-Lightning cable in the Apple store by approximately Rs692, according to a report published by CNet.

When released in 2016, $25 for the one-meter Lightning-to-USB-C cable was a hefty price to ask. Roughly translated, that’s Rs2,885. Now, at $19 (or Rs2192.60), it’s in line with Apple’s other cables.

This price drop means that the Lightning-to-USB-C cable now costs the same as the standard Lightning-to-USB-A cable. Each new iPhone includes a Lightning-to-USB-A cable in the box for charging and connecting to your computer. However, you can charge your iPhone 8 and iPhone X faster if you use a USB-C cable.

Published in SCIENCE

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

See Also

Trump, Apple CEO to meet as US-China trade row roils tech sector

April 25, 2018 7:04 pm

Apple offers battery replacement

April 22, 2018 8:31 pm

Apple goes green around the world

April 10, 2018 11:36 am

Apple goes back to school with new iPad, apps

March 28, 2018 4:01 am

Tickets go on sale for West Indies series today

March 26, 2018 4:17 pm

Apple buys digital magazine subscription service

March 13, 2018 1:21 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 21 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.