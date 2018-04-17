Swat’s students own it at first science festival

SWAT: Science students are exhibiting brilliant projects in the ongoing Swat Science Festival.

The two-day event from Tuesday to Wednesday has been organized by Alif Ailaan along with the cooperation of local partners.

The class 10 students of GCMHSS Wadudia made a vaccuum cleaner, hydraulic lift and washing machine for the exhibition.

When asked how long it took them, one of them said: “Not long at all. Ten minutes. We students in Swat, this comes to us naturally.”

For the vacuum they inserted a bottle into a soft drink bottle to collect the dirt and attached a chute machine at the end. The washing machine had a motor and the hydraulic lift used a bucket within a bucket to lift up when a student pumped air in.

These projects were by Shahzeb, Mehran, Idrees, Saeed Mohammad and Aman Room.

GPS Gul Shaheed school students made a model of the solar system.

Class nine student Umar Zaman from GHSS Kabal Swat made a hydraulic bridge for the exhibition.

Ayaz, a class 10 student from GHS Ningolanai, made a light from the energy of human voice.

“I was once at an event and saw the lights light up when connected to the mic and got the idea from there,” said Ayaz. “So if the power goes and you have an event with music you can keep going,” he added in response to a question of application.

“My mother says she did not have all this in her day,” says Ayesha Khaliq of GHSS Tahirabad in Mingora. “Things have changed. My school gets more resources for us to do this.” She made a water purifier with charcoal and a bio gas model.

Did this all change after Malala’s attack? “Parents are now more keen on their girls studying,” Ayesha says. But she doesn’t attribute it all to Malala. She says her school’s principal worked hard to persuade parents. “They were worried about purdah, but my principal told them all this can happen in purdah.”

Another major factor appears to be a better pool of teachers. They have MSc and MPhil degrees says one student. There are few posts and many candidates so the better ones get through the NTS exams to qualify. “Now when it comes to rishtas men say they want teachers,” another student said.

That said the girls said it was “fifty-fifty” when it came to young women getting jobs as such.

Nida Rehman of GGHSS Tahirabad Mingora made a model which showed a parallel series combination of how to wire your house so if a fan burns out the other circuitry isn’t ruined by it.

The girls of GGHS Kabal made a lamp with spoons and an electroscope.

Story first published: 17th April 2018