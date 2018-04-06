Samsung Electronics flags record $14.7 bn Q1 operating profit

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics flagged Friday a first-quarter operating profit of 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), a record for any-three month period, as it benefited from soaring demand for its memory chips for mobile devices.

Sales for January to March are expected to reach 60 trillion won, the world’s largest maker of smartphones and memory chips said in an earnings forecast.

The profit forecast from Samsung Electronics, the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, widely surpassed the market consensus for about 14.6 trillion won.

This marks the fourth straight quarter in which the South Korean tech firm has beaten its record operating profit.

The first-quarter operating profit was up nearly 60 percent from a year ago while sales jumped by 19 percent.

The South Korean company has seen profits soar over the past year thanks to solid demand for memory chips for mobile devices, which has helped offset shrinking profits from its own mobile production.

The mobile unit suffered a serious blow after the disastrous worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 device over exploding batteries two years ago, which cost the firm billions of dollars.

But the firm rolled out its latest flagship mobile phone, the Galaxy S9, in the first quarter to favourable reviews.

Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance until it releases its final earnings report, which is expected later this month. – AFP


Published in SCI-TECH

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US, China agree to keep pressure on North Korea

March 10, 2018 6:15 am

Kim and Trump to meet on North Korean nukes by May

March 9, 2018 6:34 am

Apple plans biggest iPhone yet for 2018: report

February 27, 2018 10:51 am

Samsung launches new S9 phone with augmented reality features

February 27, 2018 10:40 am

Telecom sector grows at rapid pace

February 13, 2018 2:51 pm

2018 Olympic Winter Games: South Korean envoy summoned after Iranians excluded from phone gift

February 8, 2018 7:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 05 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 05 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.