Flickr agrees to be acquired by SmugMug

April 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Flickr has agreed to be acquired by SmugMug, the photography platform dedicated to visual storytellers.

“Nothing will change immediately with regard to your Flickr account. You will still access Flickr with your current login credentials and you will have the same Flickr experience as you do now. We will continue to work to make your Flickr experience even better,” it said.

“With SmugMug, we’ll continue to focus on you, the Flickr members who inspire us all with your work,” Flicker said in a statement.

It said data of Flicker users will be transferred to SmugMug after May 25, 2018.


