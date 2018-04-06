First-ever space hotel to launch in 2021

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

CALIFORNIA, United States: A new destination is soon to become accessible for holidaymakers â€“ a luxury hotel in space.

The dream will come true with launch of this first space hotel in 2021.

US-based Orion Span company announced the launch of â€˜Aurora Stationâ€™ at the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California on April 5.

Aurora Station will be tested and lofted in 2021, open to space tourists by 2022. The spacecraft will accommodate four guests and two crew members.

It will orbit at an altitude of 200 miles above Earth.

People will be able to take a 12-day tour for $9.5 million. According to a survey, the hefty amount is less than half of what space tourists have paid in the past.


Published in SCI-TECH

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

