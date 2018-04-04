Chaos amid shooting at YouTube headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO: Gunshots erupted at YouTube’s offices in California Tuesday, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response.

Some media reports said several people were injured.

San Bruno police warned on Twitter to stay away from the area housing the headquarters of the Google-owned video sharing service near San Francisco.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and that his administration was monitoring the ongoing situation in San Bruno.

Some employees recounted frantic scenes as they fled, with one saying he saw blood on the floor as he escaped.

“We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake,” employee Todd Sherman tweeted.

“I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peeked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”

The police department said in an official tweet, “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.”

One image posted by a Twitter user showed employees being led out of the building with their hands up, with no further explanation.

Another YouTube employee, Vadim Lavrusik, tweeted: “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

Later, Lavrusik said he had escaped to safety.

Witnesses reported helicopters on the scene as well as police SWAT teams.

Google communications tweeted: “Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

YouTube headquarters is located some 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the main Google campus in Mountain View. – AFP

Story first published: 4th April 2018