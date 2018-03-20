Uber stops self-driving car tests after woman’s death

PHOTO: REUTERS

Uber suspended self-driving car tests in all North American cities after a 49-year-old woman was hit by such a car and killed

According to a BBC report, she was hit while crossing the street in Tempe, Arizona.

While self-driving cars have been involved in multiple accidents, it is thought to be the first time an autonomous car has been involved in a fatal collision.

Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi said the death was “incredibly sad news”.

Police said the accident happened Sunday night while the car was in autonomous mode. A human monitor was also behind the wheel.

Police said the woman, Elaine Herzberg, had not been using a pedestrian crossing. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Uber started testing driverless cars in Pittsburgh in 2016.

