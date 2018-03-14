Stephen Hawkingâ€™s science lives on after his death

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Stephen Hawking died Wednesday. He leaves behind research on physics for the generations to come

Hawking was 21 when he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease. Doctors said he would die within three years. His disease progressed slower than expected and he used the time to continue his research.

In 1970, Hawking had his first major scientific breakthrough. He and Roger Penrose extended the mathematics of black holes to the entire universe and showed that a singularity was the origin of the big bang. The discovery led to a series of further innovations, including the proposal that black holes radiate heat.

His book, A Brief History of Time, was published in 1988. It was translated into more than 35 languages.

In 2004, Hawking conceded a mistake on black holes. He found that they allow critical information to get out as well instead of just destroying everything that goes in.

His PhD thesis was made available to the public in 2017. It was accessed more than two million times within days and was downloaded 7,960 times. Hawking wrote the 134-page document as a 24-year-old postgraduate student while studying at Trinity Hall, Cambridge.

He won the Albert Einstein Award, the Wolf Prize, the Copley Medal, and the Fundamental Physics Prize.

(Content derived from ABC News, The Guardian and Variety Magazine)


