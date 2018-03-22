As Facebook scandal mushrooms, Zuckerberg vows to ‘step up’

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
San Francisco: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has vowed to “step up” to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a snowballing scandal over the hijacking of personal data from millions of its users.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in his first public comments on the harvesting of Facebook user data by a British firm linked to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Zuckerberg announced new steps to rein in the leakage of data to outside developers and third-party apps, while giving users more control over their information through a special toolbar.

“This was a major breach of trust and I’m really sorry that this happened,” Zuckerberg said in a televised interview with CNN. “Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Zuckerberg said he will testify before Congress if he is the person at Facebook best placed to answer their questions, and that he is not opposed to regulating internet titans such as the social network.

“I am actually not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” the Facebook co-founder and chief told CNN.

The scandal erupted when a whistleblower revealed that British data consultant Cambridge Analytica had created psychological profiles on 50 million Facebook users via a personality prediction app, created by a researcher named Aleksandr Kogan. – AFP


