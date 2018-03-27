‘Ecomm Fest’ aims to spur online giants in Pakistan

KARACHI: Group-m, a media investment company, organized its ecommerce festival 2018 at Karachi’s DHA Golf City on Tuesday, extending a valuable opportunity to clients for investment in IT and other sectors.

The event offered an optimally effective platform to online enterprise and media giants to help them explore more avenues for investment and create valuable audiences in an intensely competitive marketplace in IT and other sectors of Pakistan.

Over 50 online companies including Google, Jazz cash, Yahvo, Sizmek, Daraz, Dawn TV, Bykea, Telemart, Fedex, Hamari Web and Jang media group were invited to the mega IT event.

Faisal Khan, one of the organizers of ‘Ecomm Fest’ said ecommerce industry is fast growing in Pakistan and his group wants to create more opportunities for the online business community by contributing to market’s stability.

“Our objective is to get people from ecommerce industry closer so they can support each other and reshape the industry,” he said.

The size of Pakistan’s e-commerce market is expected to grow up to $ 1 billion by the year 2020, said a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) report issued in December last year.

Daraz.pk, one of Pakistan’s leading online stores, had earned over Rs.3 billion on its last ‘Big Friday’ sale.

“Such events help us get closer to the clients and provide an opportunity to learn from the experiences of other online stores,” said Daraz.pk representative, adding that competitors in the ecommerce market need to work together to revolutionize the industry.

Abdullah Aziz, a manager at Telemart said the online shopping industry is rapidly growing but there are some issues that need to be addressed.

“The market is still immature and we need support from tech giants to help us devise an e-commerce policy that will benefit both the business and consumers,” he said.

Abudullah Aziz of Sizmek said everything has been digitalized in Pakistan but the people don’t seem to trust the online marketplaces because of their bad experiences with online buying and selling.

He said events such as Ecomm Fest should be held in every city of Pakistan so the experts can interact with the people and restore their trust on online marketplaces.

It is hoped that the Group-M’s inventiveness will drive success for all clients and partners.

Story first published: 27th March 2018