Telenor I-Champ – yet another digitally innovative initiative

February 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
  • Telenor has always been at the forefront of digital innovations, which truly add value to our society, Telenor I-Champ being yet again such an initiative.
  • In a recent digital video message, Irfan Wahab Khan CEO of Telenor Pakistan spoke about their recent collaboration with Free Basics by Facebook to create Telenor I-Champ.
  • Khan spoke about data being a responsibility that should be an enabling factor for the growing youth of Pakistan to help them progress and become what they want.
  • Telenor I-Champ has been a well thought out program that aims to equip Pakistani children with the basic use of Internet to help them learn more and beyond.
  • Telenor teams went far and wide across hundreds of schools all across Pakistan teaching children to make the most of the power of data available to them todayâ€¦ School drives were created to be interactive and learning based to help these children grasp the basic usage of mobile learning.
  • All of these efforts resulted in reaching out to and training 630,000 students from 1800 schools on the basic use of Internet and Free Basics.
  • Telenor has always worked to give back to the society beyond itâ€™s commercial scope of activities to create progressive societies which are empowered to steer themselves in the direction they aspire to reach.
  • Telenor I-Champ has started a revolution in education and learning as it has opened up a new channel of knowledge for Pakistani students, giving them newer and faster ways of accessing information.
  • We need to create future generations of Pakistan that have greater access to information and knowledge so they can choose their own paths to progression.
  • With the power of mobile data and Free Basics, Telenor aims to impact a segment of the society (our youth) today, so there can be a better and more learned tomorrow for them, and for Pakistan.

Story first published: 8th February 2018

 

