Google fined in India for abusing dominant position

February 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in SCI-TECH
Be the first to comment!

NEW DELHI: Google has been fined more than $21 million in India for “search bias” and abuse of its dominant position, competition regulators said Thursday.

The US internet giant was deemed to have favoured its own services when customers ran searches according to a report from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) six years after it began investigations into the company.

“Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as users,” an order from the CCI said.

“(The Commission) finds it appropriate to impose a penalty on Google at the rate of 5 percent of their average total revenue generated from India operations from different business segments for the financial years 2013, 2014 and 2015.”

The order said the company had 60 days to pay the fine for “for infringing anti-trust conduct”.

Complaints in India were lodged against Google in 2012, including by online matrimonial site Bharat Matrimony and the nonprofit consumer protection group Consumer Unity and Trust Society.

An unnamed Google spokesperson told the Press Trust of India that the company was reviewing the order.

“The CCI has confirmed that, on the majority of issues it examined, our conduct complies with Indian competition laws.

“We are reviewing the narrow concerns identified by the Commission and will assess our next step,” the company official said.

The law firm representing Bharat Matrimony said that the CCI’s order provided welcome closure after a six-year long battle with the internet behemoth.

“The Google decision is a landmark decision,” Naval Satarawala Chopra, a partner at the firm, said in a statement.

“Its (CCI) investigation report finding Google to be dominant and to have abused its dominance preceded that of any authority. Its final order is in line with the order of the European Commission”. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 9th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US stocks fall 4% as sell-off deepens

February 9, 2018 4:36 am

U.S. forces in Afghanistan attack anti-China militants

February 8, 2018 7:44 pm

India’s top court demands answers on Taj Mahal protection efforts

February 8, 2018 5:43 pm

Indian woman says husband stole her kidney to cover ‘unpaid’ dowry

February 8, 2018 2:15 pm

Tokyo stocks open higher after volatile trade

February 8, 2018 7:13 am

With high-tech glasses on, Chinese police go one step forward

February 7, 2018 4:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.