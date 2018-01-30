Total moon eclipse on Wednesday to be visble in Pakistan on Jan 31

January 30, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, SCI-TECH
Be the first to comment!

A total supermoon lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, is seen in the night sky above the San Gabriel Valley in San Gabriel, California on September 27, 2015. The last time this happened was in 1982 and the next one will happen in 2033. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: A total moon eclipse will be fully visible in various parts of world including Pakistan on Wednesday at moonrise time.

It will be visible in large parts of United States (US), Northeastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia.

The total phase of this lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, would visible penumbra l at 15-51 PST, an official of Met office told APP.

While the partial eclipse would begin at 16-48 PST whereas the total eclipse would start at 17-52 PST, however, the greatest eclipse time is 18-31PST.

The total eclipse would end at 19-08 PST, partial eclipse at 20-11 PST, and penumbral eclipse at 21-08 PST.

The penumbral magnitude of the eclipse would be 2.2941 while the umbral magnitude would be Â 1.3155. – AGENCIES


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Asma murder: KP police issue red warrant for Mujahid Afridi

January 30, 2018 5:44 pm

PM again rules out prospects of early elections in country

January 30, 2018 10:30 am

Babar Azam tops T20I player rankings

January 30, 2018 10:06 am

India trounce Pakistan to qualify for Under-19 World Cup final

January 30, 2018 8:30 am

Rangers man killed in Karachi firing incident

January 29, 2018 11:28 pm

Police fail to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline nears end

January 29, 2018 10:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 30 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 30 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 29 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: farahjamil

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.