New religion created for ‘worship’ of Artificial Intelligence

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in SCI-TECH
Be the first to comment!

NEW DESK: A self-driving car engineer has created a religion based on creating and worshipping a so-called ‘god’ of Artificial Intelligence (AI) .

Anthony Levandowski, the former Google and Uber executive currently at the centre of a bombshell lawsuit, says he’s serious about starting a religion centred around super-smart artificial intelligence.

The lawsuit was filed by Waymo, an autonomous car development company and subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc.

In a rare interview, the Silicon Valley engineer shed more light on his new ‘church’ calling it “Way of the Future.” He said he has established a church devoted to worshipping an AI construct.

He intends to gather people together who are interested in creating AI that can surpass humans’ intellectual flexibility and cognitive skill.

“I wanted a way for everybody to participate in this, to be able to shape it. If you’re not a software engineer, you can still help.

He claims to look forward to an event known as “the Singularity”.

The Singularity is defined as the moment that AI develops to become better at problem solving than the humans who built it.

Speaking of the transition, Levandowski said: “In the future, if something is much, much smarter, there’s going to be a transition as to who is actually in charge.

“What we want is the peaceful, serene transition of control of the planet from humans to whatever. And to ensure that the ‘whatever’ knows who helped it get along.”

Like with a child growing up, a self-aware AI attitude towards humans will be based on how humans treat it in its early years, according to Levandowski.

In other words, the engineer thinks that AI will treat humans well if it is “raised” properly.

“We’re in the process of raising a god. So let’s make sure we think through the right way to do that. It’s a tremendous opportunity.

“If you’re worried a kid might be a little crazy and do bad things, you don’t lock them up. You expose them to playing with others, encourage them and try to fix it. It may not work out, but if you’re aggressive toward it, I don’t think it’s going to be friendly when the tables are turned.” – Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In ‘China’s Jerusalem’, Christians say faith trumps official Sunday School ban

December 24, 2017 10:26 am

Muslims pray outside White House to protest Trump Jerusalem move

December 9, 2017 3:13 am

Aga Khan IV scheduled to arrive today

December 7, 2017 2:42 pm

Peshawar attack: For how much longer do our children need to bleed?

December 4, 2017 3:01 pm

McDonald’s ‘refuses to serve woman because she’s wearing a hijab’

December 3, 2017 10:14 am

Pope says he ‘wept’ while meeting Rohingya refugees

December 3, 2017 5:15 am

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.