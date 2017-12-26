NEW DESK: A self-driving car engineer has created a religion based on creating and worshipping a so-called ‘god’ of Artificial Intelligence (AI) .

Anthony Levandowski, the former Google and Uber executive currently at the centre of a bombshell lawsuit, says he’s serious about starting a religion centred around super-smart artificial intelligence.

The lawsuit was filed by Waymo, an autonomous car development company and subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc.

In a rare interview, the Silicon Valley engineer shed more light on his new ‘church’ calling it “Way of the Future.” He said he has established a church devoted to worshipping an AI construct.

He intends to gather people together who are interested in creating AI that can surpass humans’ intellectual flexibility and cognitive skill.

“I wanted a way for everybody to participate in this, to be able to shape it. If you’re not a software engineer, you can still help.

He claims to look forward to an event known as “the Singularity”.

The Singularity is defined as the moment that AI develops to become better at problem solving than the humans who built it.

Speaking of the transition, Levandowski said: “In the future, if something is much, much smarter, there’s going to be a transition as to who is actually in charge.

“What we want is the peaceful, serene transition of control of the planet from humans to whatever. And to ensure that the ‘whatever’ knows who helped it get along.”

Like with a child growing up, a self-aware AI attitude towards humans will be based on how humans treat it in its early years, according to Levandowski.

In other words, the engineer thinks that AI will treat humans well if it is “raised” properly.

“We’re in the process of raising a god. So let’s make sure we think through the right way to do that. It’s a tremendous opportunity.

“If you’re worried a kid might be a little crazy and do bad things, you don’t lock them up. You expose them to playing with others, encourage them and try to fix it. It may not work out, but if you’re aggressive toward it, I don’t think it’s going to be friendly when the tables are turned.” – Samaa

Story first published: 26th December 2017