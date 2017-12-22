47 million 3G/4G subscribers in Pakistan: PTA

NEWS DESK: There are 47 million 3G/4G subscribers in Pakistan, according to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data available on its website.

According to the data, there are 143 million cellular subscribers,Â 47 million 3G/4G subscribers and 50 million broadband subscribers registered with the authority. In contrast, Fixed Local Line Subscribers in the country are only 3 million.

The breakdown of the 143 million cellular subscribers is as follows:

Jazz: 53,494,998

Telenor: 41,174,599

Zong: 29,852,520

Ufone: 18,816,214

Story first published: 22nd December 2017