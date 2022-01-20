Australian Open: Aisam, Nedovyesov qualify for second round

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan defeated French duo, Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, in the first round of the Australian Open.

Aisam and Nedovyesov won the first set 7-6 in a tiebreak in Melbourne. However, the French pair came back to win the second set 7-5 to level the game.

However, Aisam and Nedovyesov produced a stunning performance by winning the set 6-2 to proceed to the second round of the tournament’s Men’s Doubles event.

Earlier, while speaking to SAMAA Digital exclusively, tennis star opened up about his preparations for the tournament.

“I have been here [Australia] for almost two and a half weeks and played two tournaments as well,’ he said. “We have some good wins under our belt, including some top teams, which is why we are looking forward to playing the number seven seeds.”

“I have played against them in the past, also, separately but not together. They have a powerful team with lots of experience. It’s going to be a tough match but we will go out there and do our level best,” he added.

Aisam’s best result at the Australian Open came in 2018, when he qualified for the quarter-finals along with Poland’s Marcin Matkowski. The 41-year-old was eliminated in the second round last year.

On the other hand, Aleksandr will be participating in the Australian Open Men’s Doubles event for the very first time.