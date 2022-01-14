Friday, January 14, 2022  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic visa for second time

The 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Australia’s government cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time Friday as it sought to deport the tennis superstar over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement that he acted on “health and good order grounds”. The cancellation means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.

However, the 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge to remain in the country.

He was scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

“Today I exercised my power… to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” the minister said as quoted by BBC in a statement.

Djokovic’s visa was first revoked shortly after his arrival in Melbourne on 6 January, after he had “failed to provide appropriate evidence” to receive a vaccine exemption.

