Aisam-ul-Haq upbeat ahead of Australian Open

Pakistan’s star tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq is upbeat ahead of his first-round match in the ongoing Australian Open Men’s Doubles event.

Aisam, who will take the court with his Kazakhstani partner Aleksandr Nedovyesov, will face the number seven seeds, Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, in their opening match of the tournament.

“Preparation has been going really well,” Aisam told Samaa Digital. “I have been here [Australia] for almost two and a half weeks and played two tournaments as well. We have some good wins under our belt, including some top teams, which is why we are looking forward to playing the number seven seeds.”

“I have played against them in the past, also, separately but not together. They have a powerful team with lots of experience. It’s going to be a tough match but we will go out there and do our level best,” he added.

Mahut will not have Pierre-Hugues Herbert by his side on the court as the latter decided to skip the tournament on account of not being vaccinated against Covid-19. The duo won five grand slams and two ATP Finals titles as a team and are considered one of the best pairings in recent times.

However, Aisam played down the impact of the split between the two players.

“I don’t think the absence of Pierre-Hugues Herbert matters much because I defeated him and Mahut, last year, in Miami. So, it’s about how you play on the day and handle pressure during big points. I will try my level best to get a win for myself and obviously my country as well,” he said.

The Lahore-born also opened up about his partnership with Aleksandr, with whom he played the last two events in Melbourne and Sydney ahead of Australian Open.

“So far, the partnership with Aleksandr has been going really well. I really like his work ethic and he pushes himself on and off the court,” he said.

“This also motivates me to push myself little more and, at this stage of my career, I need somebody who is a hard worker and doing his level best to improve his tennis also. He is young and I’m experienced so we are matching it well and hopefully with passing time we will get even better,” he added.

Aisam’s best result at the Australian Open came in 2018, when he qualified for the quarter-finals along with Poland’s Marcin Matkowski. The 41-year-old was eliminated in the second round last year.

On the other hand, Aleksandr will be participating in the Australian Open Men’s Doubles event for the very first time.