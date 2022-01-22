Aisam-ul-Haq suffers defeat in Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles event

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan suffered a defeat in the second round of the Australian Open 2022 to the pair of Kwon Soon-woo and Marcos Giron on Saturday.

Aisam and Nedovyesov won the first set comfortably in Melbourne. However the pair of America’s Grion and Korea’s Soon-woo came back to win the remaining two sets 6-3 and 7-6.

The winning duo hit four aces in the fixture whereas their opposition scored three. The winning pair had a first-serve percentage of 76, four more than the losing side.

Earlier, Aisam and Nedovyesov defeated French duo, Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, in the first round on Thursday.

Aisam and Nedovyesov won the first set 7-6 in a tiebreak in Melbourne. However, the French pair came back to win the second set 7-5 to level the game.

However, Aisam and Nedovyesov produced a stunning performance by winning the last set 6-2 to proceed to the second round of the tournament’s Men’s Doubles event.