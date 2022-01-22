Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Tennis

Aisam-ul-Haq suffers defeat in Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles event

Pakistan player's team could not advance past the second round

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan suffered a defeat in the second round of the Australian Open 2022 to the pair of Kwon Soon-woo and Marcos Giron on Saturday.

Aisam and Nedovyesov won the first set comfortably in Melbourne. However the pair of America’s Grion and Korea’s Soon-woo came back to win the remaining two sets 6-3 and 7-6.

The winning duo hit four aces in the fixture whereas their opposition scored three. The winning pair had a first-serve percentage of 76, four more than the losing side.

Earlier, Aisam and Nedovyesov defeated French duo, Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, in the first round on Thursday.

Aisam and Nedovyesov won the first set 7-6 in a tiebreak in Melbourne. However, the French pair came back to win the second set 7-5 to level the game.

However, Aisam and Nedovyesov produced a stunning performance by winning the last set 6-2 to proceed to the second round of the tournament’s Men’s Doubles event.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aisam-ul-Haq Australian Open Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Aisam ul Haq, Australian Open, Second round, Tennis,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.