HOME > Tennis

Aisam, Makoto qualify for quarter-finals of Australian Open Mixed Doubles

Duo won 6-3, 6-4 in the second round

Posted: Jan 23, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya have qualified for the third round of Australian Open Mixed Doubles event.

In the second round, Aisam and Makoto eased past Lyudmyla Kichenok and Andrey Golubev in straight sets by a scoreline of 6-3 and 6-4.

The duo will face the winner of the match between Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arévalo and Lucie Hradecká and Gonzalo Escobar in the quarter-finals.

Aisam was also participating in the Men’s Doubles event, with Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov, this year, however he was knocked out in the second round.

On the other hand, Makoto also failed to go past the second round in women’s doubles event, along with fellow Japanese player Eri Hozumi.

