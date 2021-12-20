Monday, December 20, 2021  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1443
Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19

The Spanish took part in an exhibition tournament last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Rafael Nadal said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Spain from Abu Dhabi where he took part in an exhibition tournament last week.

“I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me,” he wrote on Twitter.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution,” the 35-year-old added.

“I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments.”

The Spanish former world number one had been due to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open.

The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months — forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Nadal lost to another former world number one Andy Murray in an exhibition match on Friday in Abu Dhabi, his first match since August.

He then lost to Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Saturday.

Despite missing almost half the season, he finished 2021 ranked No.6 in the world after picking up two titles in Barcelona and Rome and making the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarters at the Australian Open.

