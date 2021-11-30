Watch: Sania Mirza, Aisam-ul-Haq practice together in Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani counterpart Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi practiced together at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex tennis court in Lahore on Tuesday.

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slams, is in Pakistan nowadays for a commercial commitment along with her husband and Pakistan cricket veteran Shoaib Malik.

Praising the facilities at the Sports Complex, Mirza said the tennis court was of international standard. "I really enjoyed practicing here," she said.

Mirza hoped the facility will help Pakistan produce world-class tennis players. She also practiced with national tennis champion Aqeel Khan.