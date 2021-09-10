Raducanu to face Fernandez in all-teen US Open final

British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final by defeating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 at the US Open on Thursday.

Raducanu, ranked 150th, became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won at Wimbledon in 2004.

She advanced to Saturday’s US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

It’s the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, and just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).