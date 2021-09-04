Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Djokovic, Zverev, Barty in action at US Open today

Trio are aiming to book a place in fourth round

Posted: Sep 4, 2021
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Germany’s Alexander will try to reach the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic, who would become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep the calendar-year Grand Slam in the same year with a US Open trophy, will face Japan’s Kei Nishikori at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic is 17-2 in the all-time rivalry and has won 16 straight matches, the most recent in a Tokyo Olympics quarter-final.

The last time Nishikori beat the 34-year-old Serbian star was in the 2014 US Open semi-finals, when Nishikori became the first Japanese man to reach a Grand Slam final. He went on to lose to Croatian Marin Cilic.

Djokovic could also capture his 21st career Grand Slam title by taking his fourth crown on the New York hardcourts. That would snap the men’s record deadlock for career Grand Slam titles he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries.

Before Djokovic and Nishikori walk onto Ashe, the first match will feature Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari, a 2021 French Open semi-finalist.

The night session at Ashe features world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia against American Shelby Rogers in the first match and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed from Germany, against US wildcard Jack Sock.

Barty djokovic US Open Zverev
 
