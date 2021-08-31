Murray accuses Tsitsipas of ‘cheating’ after first round defeat

Andy Murray said that he “lost respect” for third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas during a thrilling US Open match where the Briton accused his opponent of “cheating” by taking lengthy bathroom breaks.

Tsitsipas outlasted Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, by 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after four hours and 49 minutes in surroundings more like an intense second-week showdown than a curtain-raiser for the fortnight.

“To have an electric atmosphere out here is something we’ve been waiting for,” Tsitsipas said.

Two-time Olympic champion Murray, ranked 112th lost for the first time in 15 first-round US Open matches.

“It didn’t come easy,” Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas, this year’s French Open runner-up, took a long break before the final set, frustrating Murray, who surrendered a break in the opening game. Delay tactics brought a frosty reception at the net after the match.

“I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him,” Murray said. “It’s nonsense. And he knows it, as well.”

Tsitsipas, who plays Frenchman Adrian Mannarino next, said he followed ATP rules on breaks and medical timeouts, even as Murray questioned the length and timing.

“I’m playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP says is fair,” said Tsitsipas. “Then the rest is fine.”

In the second-set tie-breaker, Murray slipped at the net and fell because his sweat-soaked shoes were wet and he didn’t have another pair. Murray missed out on two set points and the 23-year-old Greek star won five of the next six points to grab the set and level the match.

“The shoes got so wet that at the end of the set, I was slipping basically and was losing balance,” Murray said. “That was my bad. It was an important moment in the match.”

Murray broke in the second game of the third set and held out from there, but Tsitsipas took the last two sets to advance.