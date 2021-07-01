Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Murray opens up about second-round win over Otte

He will face Denis Shapovalov in the third-round

Posted: Jul 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Andy Murray was pleased with his performance as he earned a hard-fought victory over Oscar Otte on Wednesday.

Murray, the 2013 and 2016 champion, battled back to defeat German qualifier 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 under the roof of Centre Court.

The British star, playing in the singles event for the first time since 2017, and ranked a lowly 118 after suffering hip and groin injuries, avoided what would have been his earliest exit from the tournament.

“What an atmosphere to play in at the end,” said 34-year-old Murray after seeing off his 151st-ranked opponent.

“I needed everyone’s help tonight. I did a great job, played some top shots at the end but it was a tough match.”

Murray, who became the latest player to slip and fall on the Centre Court surface, will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov for a place in the last 16.

