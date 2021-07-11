Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Tennis

Djokovic wins record-equaling 20th Grand Slam with sixth Wimbledon triumph

Serbian star defeated Italy’s Berrettini in the final

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter / Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a hard-fought four-set victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

“It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin,” said Djokovic.

“It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends they are the reason I am where I am today.”

Berrettini, the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final, just fell short of emulating Boris Becker in 1985 in winning Queen’s on debut and then adding the Wimbledon crown a few weeks later.

“Novak is a great champion he is writing history on this court,” he said.

“It is not the end it is the beginning for me.

“Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say Grazie Grazie.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
20th Grand Slam djokovic Novak Djokovic wimbledon Wimbledon final
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Novak Djokovic, 20th Grand Slam, Wimbledon, Wimbledon Final, Djokovic
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.