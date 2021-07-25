Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Tennis

Naomi Osaka ‘glad’ to begin Tokyo Olympics with comfortable win

Japan’s tennis player secured win in straight sets on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Japan’s Naomi Osaka won in straight sets on her highly-anticipated return to the court at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while world number one Ashleigh Barty crashed out in the first round.

Osaka, the star of the opening ceremony, defeated China’s Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-4 and said she felt “refreshed” after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons.

“I felt really nervous being in Japan and playing here for the first time in maybe two years, and for it to be my first Olympics,” said Osaka, chosen as the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron on Friday. “It was definitely really nerve-wracking. But I am glad I was able to win, she is a very tough opponent.”

The Australian Open champion had not played since May, when she walked out of Roland Garros saying that media commitments were harming her mental health.

“I feel like more than anything I’m just focused on playing tennis. Playing the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” she said, in her first appearance before media.

“I feel like the break that I took was very needed, but I feel definitely a little bit refreshed and happy again.”

Osaka showed few signs of rust as she reeled off the opening five games on the Ariake Coliseum centre court, which likely would have been packed to capacity if not for a spectator ban because of coronavirus restrictions.

The second seed broke the 52nd-ranked Zheng for a 2-1 lead in the second set and closed out an 87-minute victory on her third match point.

The 23-year-old Osaka is attempting to become Japan’s first Olympic tennis champion. She will play Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the last 32.

Osaka is now the clear favourite for gold after Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, dropped serve twice in each set and made 55 unforced errors in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Spain’s 48th-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo.

“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to get through today, it just wasn’t my day,” said Barty. “I never really felt comfortable out there and wasn’t able to play the match on my terms. I was a bit erratic and made too many errors.”

Sorribes Tormo will go on to face France’s Fiona Ferro in the second round.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Naomi Osaka Tennis Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.