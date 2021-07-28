Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Tennis

Medvedev storms into Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals

World number two defeated Fognini in last-16

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Daniil Medvedev struggled with the heat in Tokyo on Wednesday before reaching the Olympic quarter-finals, staying on course for a heavyweight clash with Novak Djokovic.

Second-seed Medvedev defeated Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at Ariake Tennis Park.

Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev, who had urged organisers to delay start times after his opening match, again found the temperatures testing as the extreme weather policy once more came into effect.

Asked by the umpire if he was OK during the second set, the Russian replied: “I can finish the match, but I can die. If I die, who will take responsibility?”

Following a 10-minute interval between the second and third sets, Medvedev broke Fognini and won the first three games of the decider.

He saved three break points at 4-2 before clinching victory after two hours and 25 minutes.

World number one Djokovic continues his Olympic title bid against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina later Wednesday, with Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the 2016 bronze medallist, taking on Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw, reached the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Fourth-seed Svitolina will play Spain’s Paula Badosa or Marketa Vondrousova, the conqueror of home favourite Naomi Osaka, for a place in the final in Tokyo.

FaceBook WhatsApp
djokovic medvedev olympics quarterfinals Tennis Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Medvedev, Tokyo Olympics, Olympics, tennis, Djokovic, quarterfinals
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Know your Olympians: Pakistan's athletes at the Tokyo Games
Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.