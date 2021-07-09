Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Tennis

Matteo Berrettini reaches Wimbledon 2021 final

Italian defeated Hurkacz in the semi-final

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Wimbledon

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final on Friday after earning a hard-fought victory against Hubert Hurkacz.

Berrettini claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 win over his Polish opponent who had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

World number nine Berrettini will face either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final where he will attempt to become Italy’s first men’s Grand Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

“So far it is the greatest day of my teennis career. Sunday we shall see,” he said.

“I am just proud to have carried the flag here.”

The 25-year-old Italian is one win away from emulating Boris Becker in 1985 in winning the prestigious Queen’s tournament and then Wimbledon a few weeks later

FaceBook WhatsApp
Matteo Berrettini Tennis wimbledon Wimbledon final
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Matteo Berrettini, Wimbledon, Wimbledon final, Tennis, Hubert Hurkacz
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.