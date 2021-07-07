Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Dominating Hurkacz thrash Federer to book Wimbledon semifinals spot

Polish proved too good for Swiss in knockout fixture

Photo: Twitter / Wimbledon

Poland’s tennis star Hubert Hurkacz produced a clinical performance to defeat the 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarter-final.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior.

It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion’s 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

