Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Tennis

Carreno Busta downs Novak Djokovic in Olympics bronze medal match

Spanish won the game on his sixth match point

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: ATP

Pablo Carreno Busta sent angry Novak Djokovic home empty handed after earning a hard-fought victory in the Olympics bronze medal match on Saturday.

The 20-time major champion, whose Golden Grand Slam hopes were dashed by Alexander Zverev on Friday, lost 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 as Spain’s Carreno Busta won on his sixth match point.

It is the first time top seed Djokovic has lost two straight singles matches since defeats by Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer at the 2019 ATP Tour Finals.

The match was a gripping encounter played over two hours and 47 minutes in the suffocating Tokyo heat, with both men desperate to secure a medal.

Djokovic, who will bid to win the final leg of the calendar Grand Slam at the US Open, which starts next month, saved a match point in the second set tie-break to force a decider and then four more late in the third set.

But Spaniard Carreno Busta, who also knocked out second seed Daniil Medvedev earlier in the tournament, struck 32 winners in an excellent performance, with Djokovic managing just 18.

The 30-year-old finally wrapped up victory in a lengthy final game when his illustrious opponent put a forehand into the net.

Djokovic brought back memories of his infamous default against Carreno Busta last year at the US Open, when he inadvertently struck a ball at a line judge.

He thew his racquet high into the empty stands as he saw a break point come and go in the opening game of the third set and continued to cut an angry figure, destroying another racquet after a miss at the net.

Djokovic will have a second chance to add to his 2008 Olympic singles bronze later on Saturday, when he and Nina Stojanovic take on Australians Ashleigh Barty and John Peers in the mixed doubles third-place play-off.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bronze medal Carreno Busta Novak Djokovic olympics Tokyo Olympics
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Carreno Busta, Novak Djokovic, Olympics, bronze medal, Tokyo Olympics
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Know your Olympians: Pakistan's athletes at the Tokyo Games
Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women's 4x200m relay
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women’s 4x200m relay
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.