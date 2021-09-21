Pakistan’s Babar Masih misses out on in IBSF 6-reds title

Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih lost to India’s Pankaj Advani in the IBSF 6-reds World Cup final in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Masih’s impressive comeback after trailing at 6-2 in the best-of-13 frames game saw the match end 7-5.

However, Advani winning the 12th game meant Masih’s valiant effort went in vain. The title was the Indian cueist’s 24th.

Earlier, Masih beat Germany’s Richard Wienold 6-4 in the semi-final to confirm Pakistan’s second place in the championship.

In the quarter-final, he beat compatriot Haris Tahir 6-0.

Masih is a Rawalpindi-based amateur snooker player and is one of Pakistan’s top-ranked cueists.

In August 2017, Masih and Muhammad Asif representing Pakistan-2 defeated Muhammad Sajjad and Asjad representing Pakistan-1 to win the IBSF World 6-Red Team Championship.

A year later, he was the runner-up in the 10th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ranking snooker championship losing 8–6 to Mohammad Ijaz in the final.

The same year, Masih won the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018 by defeating Asif Toba 8 – 5 in the best of the 15-frame final.

In September 2018, Masih along with Asif won the Asian Team Snooker Championship held in Doha, Qatar, by defeating India’s Pankaj Advani and Malkeet Singh 3–2 in the final.