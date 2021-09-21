Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Snooker

Babar Masih qualifies for IBSF 6 Reds World Cup final

He defeated Germany's Wienold in the semifinal

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has qualified for the final of the IBSF 6-Red World Cup in Doha after beating Germany’s Richard Wienold in the semifinal, making it 6-4.

The cueist proved too good for his German opponent in the knockout game, as he confirmed a medal for Pakistan in the Championship.

The final will be played later in the day.

Earlier, he defeated his fellow countryman Haris Tahir in the quarterfinal with a score of 6-0.

Babar Masih is a Rawalpindi-based amateur snooker player and is one of Pakistan’s top-ranked cueists.

In August 2017, Masih and Muhammad Asif representing Pakistan-2 defeated Muhammad Sajjad and Asjad representing Pakistan-1 to win the IBSF World 6-Red Team Championship.

A year later, he was the runner-up in the 10th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ranking snooker championship losing 8–6 to Mohammad Ijaz in the final.

The same year, Masih won the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018 by defeating Asif Toba 8 – 5 in the best of the 15-frame final.

In September 2018, Masih along with Asif won the Asian Team Snooker Championship held in Doha, Qatar, by defeating India’s Pankaj Advani and Malkeet Singh 3–2 in the final.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Masih IBSF 6 Reds World Cup final Pakistan snooker World Cup final
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Masih qualifies IBSF, Babar Masih defeats Indian, IBSF 6 Reds World Cup semifinal, IBSF 6 Red World Cup , Babar Masih, Babar Masih defeat,Babar Masih qualified IBSF Red World Cup
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying 'sorry'
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying ‘sorry’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.