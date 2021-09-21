Babar Masih qualifies for IBSF 6 Reds World Cup final

Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has qualified for the final of the IBSF 6-Red World Cup in Doha after beating Germany’s Richard Wienold in the semifinal, making it 6-4.

The cueist proved too good for his German opponent in the knockout game, as he confirmed a medal for Pakistan in the Championship.

The final will be played later in the day.

Earlier, he defeated his fellow countryman Haris Tahir in the quarterfinal with a score of 6-0.

Babar Masih is a Rawalpindi-based amateur snooker player and is one of Pakistan’s top-ranked cueists.

In August 2017, Masih and Muhammad Asif representing Pakistan-2 defeated Muhammad Sajjad and Asjad representing Pakistan-1 to win the IBSF World 6-Red Team Championship.

A year later, he was the runner-up in the 10th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ranking snooker championship losing 8–6 to Mohammad Ijaz in the final.

The same year, Masih won the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018 by defeating Asif Toba 8 – 5 in the best of the 15-frame final.

In September 2018, Masih along with Asif won the Asian Team Snooker Championship held in Doha, Qatar, by defeating India’s Pankaj Advani and Malkeet Singh 3–2 in the final.