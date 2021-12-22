Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Pakistan, India to clash for hockey medal tomorrow

They play each other after three years

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 hours ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan are set to play India in the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal play off on Wednesday after losing their respective semi-finals.

Korea edged Pakistan 6-5 while Japan stunned India 3-5 in the semis on Tuesday. The tournament is being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The archrivals will clash after a gap of three years. They played each other in the 2018 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Pakistan are ranked 18th while India are fourth in the world hockey rankings.

In the semi-final, Mubashir Ali scored twice for Pakistan while captain Umer Bhutta, Afraz and Junaid Manzoor bagged a goal apiece.

Korea scored two goals through penalty corners — including the winner — and as many through penalty strokes.

“It is disappointing for us because we scored more field goals,” said Bhutta in the post-match presentation.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey PAK v IND
 
