Hockey

Live: Afraz goal brings Pakistan back in the tie

Asian Champions Trophy is being played in Dhaka

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Photo: Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan are set to play India in the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal play off on Wednesday after losing their respective semi-finals.

Live updates

First penalty corner for Pakistan at the stork of the first quarter.

Another penalty corner for India, they were denied again. Excellent review from Pakistan.

Afraz scores for Pakistan

India 1 – 1 Pakistan

After back-to-back four penalty corners for Harmanpreet Singh finally scored for India in the Bronze medal match.

India 1 – 0 Pakistan

First penalty corner for India in just second minute of the game.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey
 
