Live: Afraz goal brings Pakistan back in the tie

Asian Champions Trophy is being played in Dhaka
Pakistan are set to play India in the Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal play off on Wednesday after losing their respective semi-finals.
First penalty corner for Pakistan at the stork of the first quarter.
Another penalty corner for India, they were denied again. Excellent review from Pakistan.
Afraz scores for Pakistan
India 1 – 1 Pakistan
AFRAZ EQUALISES FOR PAKISTAN!
Pakistan 1-1 India
After back-to-back four penalty corners for Harmanpreet Singh finally scored for India in the Bronze medal match.
India 1 – 0 Pakistan
India take the lead against Pakistan in the second minute of the match
First penalty corner for India in just second minute of the game.
Here is how both teams line-up ahead of the crucial match 👇

— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) December 22, 2021
Pakistan take on India in Bronze Medal match of the Asian Champions Trophy 🎯
Here is the head to head 👇