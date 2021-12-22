Asian Champions Trophy semi-final: Korea edge Pakistan in thriller

Pakistan’s hopes of trophy success at the Asian Champions Trophy were quashed when Korea beat them in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Tuesday.

Korea won 6-5, scoring the decider in the dying moments of the match which was played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Pakistan can now only contest for the consolatory third place position in the tournament.

Mubashir Ali scored twice for Pakistan while captain Umer Bhutta, Afraz and Junaid Manzoor bagged a goal apiece.

Korea scored two goals through penalty corners — including the winner — and as many through penalty strokes.

“It is disappointing for us because we scored more field goals,” said Bhutta in the post-match presentation.