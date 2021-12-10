Asian Champions trophy: Pakistan team leaves for Bangladesh without goalkeeper

Pakistan Hockey team has reportedly left for Bangladesh without a goalkeeper to participate in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy event.

The event is scheduled to start from December 14 in Dhaka.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named two goalkeepers in the squad which boarded the plane earlier in the day.

However, none of them were able to travel to Bangladesh as they are still waiting for visas.

Following a below-par performance from Abdullah and Waqar, who were part of Pakistan’s junior team, the federation had added two more goalkeepers – Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas – to the camp.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to be in action against Japan on the opening day of the tournament.