Naveed Alam, former Pakistan hockey Olympian, loses battle against cancer

Former hockey Olympian and the World Cup 1994 winning team member Naveed Alam has passed away, his family confirmed Tuesday.

The 47-year-old had been diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this month.

His family said he underwent chemotherapy at Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital last night but his health deteriorated after it.

The full-back had appealed to the government and sports bodies to assist him in the treatment.

The 1996 Summer Olympics participant had coached the Pakistan, China and Bangladesh teams.