Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam diagnosed with blood cancer

Former Pakistan hockey Olympian and the 1994 World Cup-winning squad member Naveed Alam has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

The 47-year-old was feeling unwell for several days and went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where doctors confirmed his illness.

The full-back has appealed to the government and sports bodies to assist him in the treatment.

Members of the Olympian Forum have begun arranging funds for Alam’s treatment.

The 1996 Summer Olympics participant has coached the Pakistan, China and Bangladesh teams.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.