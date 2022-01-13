Live: Real Madrid face Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup semi

72 mins: Real Madrid 2-1 FC Barcelona

GOAL! The ever-reliable Karim Benzema does what he does best.

Real Madrid take the lead with 18 minutes, plus injury time, remaining on the clock.

Karim Benzema has Barcelona on strings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8BFIHyItGf — GOAL (@goal) January 12, 2022

69 mins: Real Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona

Real Madrid were inches away from going ahead in the game as Karim Benzema’s dangerous shot hits the post!

67 mins: Real Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona

The extremely talented Ansu Fati is coming on as Barcelona pile on the pressure.

On the other hand, Real Madrid players look tired and Ancelotti should think about introducing fresh legs on the pitch.

… and just as I say that, Rodrygo is preparing to enter the arena.

52 mins: Real Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona

Barca taking the attack to Madrid at the start of the second half.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves is booked after a foul on Vinicius.

Second half begins!

Couple of half-time substitutions for Barca. Pedri takes the field for the first time since September, last year. Ez Abde also joins the team on the pitch.

Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong subbed off by Xavi.

HT: Real Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona

Real Madrid dominated the majority of the first half but a late goal brings Barcelona back in the match.

Barcelona responded well after going behind but they need to keep up the same intensity at the start of the second half.

Madrid would be hoping for more control in midfield and expect Toni Kroos, who had a quiet first half, to step up and dictate the tempo of the game.

Also, goes without saying, Luka Modric was so good in the first 45 minutes.

41 mins: Real Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona

GOALl! Luuk de Jong brings Barcelona back in the game with the equaliser.

35 mins: Real Madrid 1-0 FC Barcelona

Barcelona struggling to create clear-cut chances, largely due to lack of control over possession. The Catalans have also been found wanting when it comes to transition defending.

Real Madrid firmly on top at the moment.

25 mins: Real Madrid 1-0 FC Barcelona

GOAL! Vinicius Jr opens the scoring for Real Madrid with a brilliant finish.

Busquets loses possession, amid clever work by Karim Benzema, in his own half, which led to the goal.

Safe to say this was coming, considering the start to the match.

10 mins: Real Madrid 0-0 FC Barcelona

Real Madrid on the front foot with lots of support from fans inside the stadium.

Benzema and Asensio have already taken a shot at goal from outside the box but they both went over the bar.

Barca playing a very high line which could prove dangerous considering Real Madrid’s lethal attack.

Kick-off, let’s go!

Well, that certainly brought back memories

↪️ Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves were discussing Benzema's goal vs Man Utd in 2008.



They said the United dressing room were blown away by how good and smooth Benzema was. — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 12, 2022

Both teams warming up as we edge closer to kick-off.

Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Piqué, Araujo, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Dembelé, Luuk de Jong, Ferrán Torres.

Real Madrid’s David Alaba is ruled out of the match due to muscular discomfort and is replaced by Nacho.

Ferrán Torres, forward who joined the club from Manchester City for around 65 million euros, will make his debut for the Catalans.

Preamble

Barcelona are a massive 17 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage this season, making the Los Blancos heavy favourites to win this encounter.

However, Real’s coach Carlo Ancelotti was cautiously optimistic ahead of the match.

“In theory, we are favourites,” said Ancelotti on Saturday. “But there is the theory and there is what happens in practice.”

On the other hand, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez believes that winning the match will help the side re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

“It could be a turning point,” said Xavi. “Winning the Clasico will put us in the final and give credibility to the project. We are putting the league to one side to focus on a great competition. It’s a trophy.”

The winner of this match will play either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in Sunday’s final in Riyadh.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final between arch-rivals, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.