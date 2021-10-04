Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Man City allege staff spat at in Liverpool draw: reports

Club has opened an investigation into the incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter / Manchester City

Manchester City have lodged a complaint to Liverpool alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, reports say.

Liverpool are looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the Premier League rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.

“They (my staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” City boss Pep Guardiola said of the alleged incident, according to the BBC.

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game for Liverpool with a cracker at a frenzied Anfield on Sunday after Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener, but Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflected shot rescued a point for Guardiola’s men.

The result leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised, with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, and City in third place, two points off the top alongside a clutch of other clubs.

Chelsea were the only side in the top six to win this weekend, seeing off Southampton 3-1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
LIV v MCT Manchester City Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Liverpool. Football, Manchester City, LIV v MCT, Premier League,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.