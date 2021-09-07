Ronaldo’s No 7 jersey breaks Manchester United shirt sales records

Manchester United’s per-day online shirt sales records were broken on Monday, following confirmation that he would retain his iconic No 7 jersey as he returns to the club after 12 years.

The record of the highest daily sale on a single sports merchandise site outside North America was broken in less than four hours, United’s official retail partner Fanatic told Sky Sports.

In the first hour alone, it confirmed, the club’s online store saw the global per-day sales figures at their highest.

Ronaldo also became the best-selling player in 24 hours following a transfer to a new club across the Fanatics network — leading Lionel Messi, who joined French giants Paris St Germain in the same transfer window.

American Football player Tom Brady (to Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and basketball legend LeBron James (to LA Lakers) were placed third and fourth.

Manchester United’s store outside its home stadium Old Trafford also saw queues of fans who gathered to buy the replicas of the iconic jersey.

Ronaldo followed in a long list of United legends to have worn number seven during his first spell with United from 2003 to 2009.

The 36-year-old rejoined United from Juventus late last month, but striker Edinson Cavani had the number 7 at the start of this season, raising the possibility of Ronaldo having to don a different shirt.

But Cavani agreed to swap to 21 — the number the veteran striker wears for Uruguay — so Ronaldo can reclaim his old jersey.

It had been reported a club would needed special dispensation from the Premier League to process the switch following the start of the domestic campaign.

In his first stint with United after signing from Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo scored 118 goals and won nine trophies, including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo, who left United for Real Madrid 12 years ago, is set to make his second debut in the Premier League match against Newcastle on September 11.

George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham are among the other United stars to have worn the famous number seven.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo is expected to join the team on Thursday. Currently, he is isolating after returning from international duty for Portugal.