Premier League side to win Champions League again, says Owen

Former England great Michael Owen has placed his bet on one of the top four Premier League sides to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The last edition of Europe’s elite-most club competition was won by Chelsea who beat fellow Premier League side and champions Manchester City in the final.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are set to face Italian champions Juventus in their in a high-profile Group ‘H’ encounter on Wednesday. City will play French giants Paris St Germain in their Group ‘A’ match on Tuesday.

Owen, who won the 2001 Ballon d’Or — football’s most prestigious individual award — believed the Champions League will be dominated by Premier League teams this year as well.

“I think Premier League is so strong now, its teams will probably dominate Europe as well and one of them would become Champions League champions yet again,” Owen told SAMAA Digital on Friday.

Liverpool face Porto while Manchester United are up against Villarreal in their respective Champions League group stage matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Owen, who played for Premier League arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, said it was hard to predict who will become the English top-flight champions this season.

United pulled off the biggest signing of the summer transfer window when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after 12 years.

“Manchester United have grabbed a lot of headlines because of the signings they’ve made and they’ve a good chance of winning trophies this season,” said Owen.

United’s derby rivals City bolstered their squad with the signing of highly-rated winger Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, while striker Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea after a successful 2020-21 season with Juventus.

Liverpool, who became Premier League champions in the 2019-20 season after 30-years, have only signed young French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Despite lack of high-profile signings, Owen believed that Liverpool have still got enough to be considered as one of the title favourites.

“Liverpool have got the fans back, they’ve got the big players back, Their best 15 players are as good as anybody in the league,” he said.

“I think this will be the best Premier League that we’ve seen in many many years. It’s very difficult to pick between these four teams,” added Owen.

The 41-year-old, however, said that injuries can affect Liverpool more than they will do to the other three top sides.

Liverpool finished third last season after they were badly impacted by injuries throughout the year, mainly that of talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk.

“The problem comes when they’ve four or five injuries because I don’t think they’ve got as big of a squad with as much quality as Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United,” Owen said of the Reds.

“But if Liverpool keep their players fit, then they are more than a match for anybody. Last season they had a lot of injuries and that hurt them.

“I think Liverpool will be very competitive this year.”