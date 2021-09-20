Bids for three Pakistan Football League franchises secured

The franchise owners will be unveiled next mont

The Pakistan Football League has secured bids for three of its six franchises in the pre-auction stage, its organisers Global Soccer Ventures announced Monday.

GSV said ‘high’ bids were made for the Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar franchises and were locked at a preferential rate set by them.

While bids have been received for the other three franchises as well, the bidders for Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar have an edge.

According to a GSV press release, “the successful bidders are being tied up with Europe’s elite football clubs to create the technical football partnerships.”

However, this will be preceded by the scrutiny of the bidders which will evaluate them against GSV’s criteria for eligible franchise owners.

GSV claimed it saw the tender notice close to an overwhelming response on its September 10 deadline day.

“The bids were not only from within Pakistan but also internationally from Spain, UK and UAE,” it said.

With early bidders secured, GSV said, the playing field is now open to anyone looking to secure a city franchise in remaining cities in the open market.

“It was a huge surprise to witness so many submissions from groups nationally and internationally eager to take a slice of The PFL team,” GSV CEO Zabe Khan was quoted as saying in the press release.

“It clearly demonstrates the demand for the right product, and if one has created a commercially sustainable football enterprise, people will see business and marketing value in it.”

With the bid opened from September 17, the owners are expected to be unveiled next month.

