HOME > Football

Real Madrid make bid for Mbappe: report

Striker’s contract with PSG will expire in next June

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid have offered 160 million euros ($188 million) to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for star France striker Kylian Mbappe, French and Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

According to outlets L’Equipe and Le Parisien the Ligue 1 club have rejected the proposal for 22-year-old Mbappe, whose contract at the Parc de Princes expires next June.

PSG paid 180 million euros to Monaco for the forward in 2017 and are keen for him to sign a new deal.

After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe “has no reason to do anything else” but stay.

Mbappe has scored once and provided two assists in three appearances so far this term with Messi expected to make his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday.

