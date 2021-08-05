Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Football

Official: Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona

Decision was announced by the club on Thursday

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: FC Barcelona / Facebook

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have confirmed that star striker Lionel Messi will not renew his contract with the club.

The development was announced by the Catalan giants in a statement on Thursday.

As per the statement by Barca, despite agreeing to the renewal, the financial difficulties could not be solved in time for the Argentina international to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

It was reported in the media earlier that Messi and Barcelona have agreed on a new deal after his contract ended on June 30, 2021.

The 34-year-old left the club after winning 32 trophies with the Spanish club which included four Champions League, 10 La Liga, seven Copa del Rey, eight Spanish Super Cup and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Messi represented Barcelona in 778 matches in all competitions where he scored a staggering 672 goals and provided 305 assists.

