No number 7 for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

The 36-year-old left Juventus this summer

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Manchester United after 12 years on Friday.

Since the official announcement, fans are eagerly waiting to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back in the Red Devils kit.

With everything seems to be on track for the 36-year-old at the Old Trafford, there is a sting in the tale as he won’t be wearing the number 7 jersey this season.

Ronaldo wore the number when he arrived at the cub for the first time back in 2003. Since his departure in 2009, the iconic number was donned by many stars including Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay, Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia.

Currently, Edinson Cavani wears the number 7 shirt at the club.

Since the number is already assigned to Cavani, he [Ronaldo] can’t wear it, as the Premier League season has already begun and swaps between players during the campaign are against the rules.

With number 7 is off the list, here are other options – 12, 15, 24, 28, 30, 32, 33 and so on – available for the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus number 7 Ronaldo Manchester United
 
