Star Argentine striker Lionel Messi has finally landed in Paris to complete his highly anticipated move to Paris Saint-German (PSG), local media reported Tuesday.

The 34-year-old bid a tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday where he spent 21 years.

Messi is expected to sign a two-year contract with PSG which has an option of a further 12 months.

Moreover, the club has also teased the arrival of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.